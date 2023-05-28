Wollongong's Northbeach might not look like the fields of the Indian state of Punjab, but Arwinder Singh is cooking up a taste of home.
Mr Singh, along with business partner Harpal Singh, have opened Seaside Shahi, on the site of the former Mango Tree restaurant on Cliff Road.
Having grown up the son of a farmer in Punjab, Arwinder is bringing the flavours of northern India to Wollongong.
Known as the food bowl of India due to the rich soils and fresh water that flows from the Himalayas, Mr Singh's home state of Punjab is present throughout the menu, but he says you can find it the most in the vegetable, lamb and goat dishes.
"The saag, that takes you home," he said.
After finishing his education, Mr Singh came to Australia, and began working in restaurants and studying in cookery schools.
This led him to open two restaurants in Sydney, in Rouse Hill and Windsor, serving north Indian cuisine.
While this style of food from the subcontinent is the one that most Australians would be familiar with, Mr Singh says his lamb, in particular, is what makes the restaurants stand out, and he has a separate menu section devoted to lamb shanks.
The slow cooker cut is served three ways, the spinach and herb focused saag, a spicy masala or a creamy and nutty korma.
Each restaurant also roasts and blends its own spices, something that Mr Singh said can be tasted on the plate.
"We believe in authenticity, if it should be this way, it should be this way," he said.
Since taking the keys to the location, the new owners have redone the interior, brightening the space and putting in royal blue banquettes.
Having opened with little fanfare last week, the owners are planning a grand opening this week to bring Shahi Dining to Wollongong.
