Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Photos from Lake Illawarra's Million Paws Walk brought hundreds out to support the RSPCA

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 28 2023 - 2:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vivienne Marinelli with pug cross Hugo at the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk event at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra, on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean.
Vivienne Marinelli with pug cross Hugo at the RSPCA's Million Paws Walk event at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra, on Sunday. Picture by Adam McLean.

Hundreds of people and their pampered pooches strutted their stuff around Lake Illawarra on Sunday to support the RSPCA.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.