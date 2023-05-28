Hundreds of people and their pampered pooches strutted their stuff around Lake Illawarra on Sunday to support the RSPCA.
It was the first time in four years the Million Paws Walk fundraiser was able to be held, and while attendee numbers were noticeably down on previous events the smiles and spirits of those there made up for it.
Dog lovers of all aged united with their best friends in breeds of every type for the 1.5 kilometre charity walk around Reddall Reserve.
More than 20,000 dogs turn to the RSPCA each year for help, with funds from Sunday's event going towards supporting the animal shelter's vital work in rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need.
For those unsure if they are ready to commit to adopting a forever friend, you can still lend a helping hand by fostering a pocket pet through RSPCA NSW. Becoming an RSPCA NSW foster carer is an incredibly rewarding experience.
For more details, visit: https://www.rspca.org.au.
Click below for our epic photo gallery from the day.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
