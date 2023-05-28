Mackenzie de la Hunty and Thomas de Tessier are on the hunt for a weekly babysitter.
The couple won a year's worth of burgers from Keira Street favourite His Boy Elroy, and are now working out how to eat 52 burgers over the next 52 weeks.
"Can we gift them to people?" Mr de Tessier asked, while Mrs de la Hunty was thinking of keeping things closer to home.
"It'll be parents' day out once a week now."
On Sunday in Wollongong and at the burger bar's food truck at Coledale RSL, a winner of the gut-busting prize was announced each hour for eight hours.
Co-owner Lachlan Stevens said the support had been heartening throughout the day.
"For 363 days of the year our customers support us so it's an opportunity to give a little back to our customers as well," he said.
And for those concerned about the impact the idea will have on Wollongong's collective waistline, well, there's always the option of going for an extra run each week.
"If you're coming to His Boy Elroy for a healthy feed, you've come to the wrong place," Mr Stevens said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.