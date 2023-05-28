Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Man almost dies in horror guardrail crash on Jamberoo Road

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated May 28 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 3:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was taken by ambulance to Albion Park, before being flown to hospital in a serious condition. Main picture by Jamberoo RFS.
The man was taken by ambulance to Albion Park, before being flown to hospital in a serious condition. Main picture by Jamberoo RFS.

A man almost died on the road after crashing his motorcycle into a guardrail and rupturing his lung at Jamberoo on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Digital journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.