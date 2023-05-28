A familiar face who used to frequent the 'burbs around Figtree is returning to our televisions screens to tell parents how to do their jobs.
University of Wollongong alumni Justin Coulson returns to the WIN Network in another season of Parental Guidance where chosen families are put through challenges to see whether they get it right or wrong with their kids.
The father of six has a PhD in psychology and said the new series unveils 12 different contemporary styles of parenting - some viewers may love and others which might grate.
"From a scientific point of view, there are not very many parenting styles that have been identified and that can be measured," Dr Coulson said.
"But from a mummy blog and Internet point of view, there are as many parenting styles as you want ... a parenting style is just the different way that you raise your kids and the behaviours that you engage in as you're raising your kids."
He revealed in this season of the reality program there will be spiritual parents, gentle parents, lighthouse parents, influencer parents, road school parents, and those they are calling "American parents".
Each family participates in a challenge involving their children while Dr Coulson takes note, then sits down with them to pick through how they handled it.
We're promised the Australian Federal Police and an online gaming threat is brought into episode one, but challenges could be anything from eating French snails to abseiling off a building to encountering strangers.
"Every parent wants their kids to thrive ... this was a show that unashameldy tackles really big challenges and creates conversations," he said.
"Grandparents were talking with their kids about how they were raised and what they'd want to do differently, resulting in some really healing conversations."
Not everyone in this world likes being told about their weaknesses, let alone how they're a bad parent, but Dr Coulson assured each family who was chosen for the show was grateful for the experience and found it beneficial for their unit.
"Parenting is a topic that everyone has an opinion about but it's really hard to do," Dr Coulson said.
"We've found a whole lot of really brave Australian parents to take part in a bunch of challenges and then have their parenting style scrutinized on National TV."
Parental Guidance Season Two begins airing on the WIN Network from June.
