Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Macquarie Pass will close this week to allow essential roadworks to be conducted.
Residents around Clifton will be impacted for 12 hours when Lawrence Hargrave Drive shuts, between Railway Avenue and Paterson Road, from 7pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday.
The road will be closed in both directions.
The three-day Macquarie Pass closure will occur on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9am until 3pm each day.
The Illawarra Highway will be closed in both directions between Mount Murray and Yellow Rock roads.
Motorists are urged to avoid this the area. Local residents will be allowed access.
Southbound motorists will be diverted to use the M1 Princes Motorway from Helensburgh and then Princes Highway and Bulli Pass for access to Lawrence Hargrave Drive south of Clifton.
Northbound motorists should use Princes Highway, Bulli Pass and M1 Princes Motorway to Helensburgh for access to Lawrence Hargrave Drive north of Coalcliff.
Motorists are advised to allow approximately 15 minutes of additional travel time.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
