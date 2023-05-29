This is where you can get free RAT tests in the Illawarra

Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong libraries to hand out free RATs using 'honour system' as cases rise

By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:00am
Free rapid antigen tests are now being handed out at all Wollongong libraries, as the city takes part in a NSW Health initiative to make sure people have access to COVID testing as winter illnesses pick up.

