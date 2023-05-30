Paramedics work multiple jobs to make mortgage payments, as more strike action looms

Illawarra paramedics are being forced to work more than one job to make ends meet, unions say, as they ramp up their campaign to get the NSW Labor government to deliver on their promise to scrap the wages cap.
The two paramedics unions, the Health Services Union (HSU) and Australian Paramedics Union (APA), say they are tired of waiting for a pay rise for their workers as the cost of living rises.
Both have been conducting industrial action in recent week, putting bans on patient transport or on staff movements between stations.
On Wednesday, the HSU says every hospital in the state will have "various work bans and other actions", with industrial action to occur from 10am in windows of four hours.
Workers, including paramedics, radiographers and staff in wards, security, catering, cleaning, allied health and administration, will stop for an hour at a time.
On Friday, APA NSW members voted to continue industrial action where they refused to be moved from their home station despite Industrial Relations Commission orders that the should cease this action.
APA NSW organiser Catherine Treloar said the was a sign that it was was becoming more urgent to improve paramedics pay and conditions.
"Paramedics right now are really struggling to make ends meet, many are fatiguing themselves trying to pick up enough overtime to make a wage that can actually pay for their bills," she said.
"I know of paramedics who have taken up an additional two or three jobs just to try to make their mortgage payments.
"Everyone is really feeling the pinch at the moment and it's hard to contemplate the level of stress that creates on a person."
She said winter illnesses and the continuing stresses on the health system were also increasing their workload, with bed bloc, or ramping - where ambulances are stuck outside hospitals waiting to unload patients - continuing to be a major problem in Wollongong.
"The workload right now is horrific, paramedics are doing back to back jobs and when they're not attending to a patient, they're being stuck in bed block," she said.
"At Wollongong, we recently saw 15 cars stuck in bed block, and that's happening almost routinely at the moment.
"That means there are three, four or five hours waits in the cold as well, because there's no place for paramedics to stay warm a lot of the time."
The union's Acting Secretary Brendan McIlveen said workers were making "reasonable demands" for fair pay and wanted to improve the ambulance serve for "every single person in NSW who relies on the emergency healthcare service to keep themselves and their loved ones safe".
"We know that paramedics are leaving NSW in droves because of low wages," he said.
"Three years of real pay cuts in a row has made it utterly unsustainable for our paramedics to stay in the force."
Mr McIlveen said workers felt they were being ignored by the Minns government and were angry that the government sought orders from the Industrial Relations Commission.
But Health Minister Ryan Park said the government was not renegging on its promises.
"We've been in government for a little over eight weeks and since that time, the treasurer and the premier have engaged with the workforce and they've made it very clear that the wages cap will be removed," he said.
"We're working towards that but we're coming from a very low base where wages haven't increased for 12 years."
Meantime, as it works to save money to invest into essential services, like schools and hospitals, the NSW Cabinet approved legislation to freeze the pay of state MPs and public service senior executives for two years from July 1.
NSW Treasury estimates the move will save taxpayers around $260 million over four years.
In a statement, the government said it was "committed to ending the frontline worker pay freeze, while achieving responsible budget savings through a temporary freeze on senior executive salaries".
"We said we would freeze politicians pay and that's what our bill does," Premier Chris Minns said.
"We have inherited a challenging budget, but budgets are about priorities. Our priority is rebuilding our essential services and investing in frontline workers."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.