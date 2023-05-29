Title races and relegation heartbreak: a sign of things to come in Australia?

As the final round of European football comes to a close it is a reminder of what is to come in Australia should the proposed 'National Second Tier' format get up a running in the future.
It has been a tradition as old as time in Australia that following the commencement of the regular season is the finals series and that is not something that will ever change you feel.
But with the 'National Second Tier' set to commence in 2024 - a competition which the Wolves are itching to be a part of - we are moving towards the 'first-past-the-post' system.
In the end - unfortunately for Socceroos defender Harry Souttar - 2015/16 champions Leicester City were relegated to the Championship, along with legendary EPL club Leeds as well as Southampton.
On the flip side, we saw the sensational story of Luton Town promoted to the top flight after playing non-league football in an incredible nine year rise to the top.
In Germany, it looked for all money that Borussia Dortmund would claim the league title, but Bayern won on the final day to pip BVB and claim their 11th straight crown.
This year in the NPL, it is the first season without finals football in a step towards moving in the new direction. One of the faults of this system is the fact that if you are not in the title race or in a relegation battle - as we are seeing with the Wolves - there is really not much to play for other than a pat on the back should you win your match.
But being a traditionalist I am a fan of the systems we see overseas and it would be great to see it implemented here in Australia, however it would take a lot to have fans change their mindset from the usual finals series that we are so accustomed to.
Despite City being the best team in the league, it is a great spectacle for fans to watch both sides go at it and for CCM fans, to see their side potentially lift their first trophy in 10 years.
