Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League
Opinion

Title races and relegation heartbreak: a sign of things to come in Australia?

By Jacob Timpano
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Socceroo Harry Souttar was relegated from the EPL with his club Leicester. Picture - Getty Images
Socceroo Harry Souttar was relegated from the EPL with his club Leicester. Picture - Getty Images

As the final round of European football comes to a close it is a reminder of what is to come in Australia should the proposed 'National Second Tier' format get up a running in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.