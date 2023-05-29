First World country, Third World train service. Letters, May 30, 2023

Australia is a First World country; Sydney is a First World city, so why do we have to put up with a Third World transport system? Train service from Sydney airport to Shellharbour delayed once again because of trackwork between Wolli Creek and Hurstville, resulting in a four-hour journey for commuters. After a half kilometre walk to catch an overloaded and speeding railway bus from Wolli Creek to Hurstville station, following staff announcements in broken English, we arrive home deeply disturbed by this pathetic, public transport experience. This is happening far too often.