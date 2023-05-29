First World country, Third World train service. Letters, May 30, 2023

Australia is a First World country; Sydney is a First World city, so why do we have to put up with a Third World transport system? Train service from Sydney airport to Shellharbour delayed once again because of trackwork between Wolli Creek and Hurstville, resulting in a four-hour journey for commuters. After a half kilometre walk to catch an overloaded and speeding railway bus from Wolli Creek to Hurstville station, following staff announcements in broken English, we arrive home deeply disturbed by this pathetic, public transport experience. This is happening far too often.
Immigration can be a wonderful thing but, initially, don't put foreign workers in a position where they are expected to make public announcements on our transport network in broken English, when no-one can understand what's being said. Not on trains or at stations. It's not fair on them or commuters. Come on CityRail; get your act together.
Steven Thomas, Shellharbour
Mike Morphett is justified venting his frustration at the apparent lack of appreciation by the wider local community of classical musical performances, such as the recent local and world-renowned violinist Richard Tognetti and the ACO. ('Australian Chamber Orchestra deserves praise'- May 26). Unknown or unacknowledged by the wider community, Wollongong has always had more than its share of fine musicians and first-grade musical performers, some like Richard Tognetti have achieved acclaim on the world stage.
However, I don't feel sorry for these talented local performers: I feel sorry for the tens of thousands of locals who don't know of them or ever seen any of them perform. Too many now go through life with an underdeveloped appreciation of music and true musical talent.
Growing numbers of Australians are happy to live in a world where music has been replaced with loud and tuneless noise infused with monotone brain-numbing beats; and a raspy or screechy vocal off-key outpourings passed off as singing. But I shout out: Long live the Richard Tognettis of this world! And, long live YouTube!
Richard Burnett, Wollongong
Response to the front page article by Natalie Croxon, "Art promotes reconciliation" (Mercury, May 26) if this does help reconciliation then I am all in favour. Yet, given the obsessive push for the Voice to Parliament, this Indigenous exhibition is all part of the political agenda involved.
I have no doubt that the students are sincere and well meaning but are political pawns in the Voice agenda. And I for one am certainly not buying this divisive political nonsense.
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
