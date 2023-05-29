It's for good reason Senate estimates are not a cornerstone of the Australian entertainment industry.
A quick straw poll near my workspace suggests perhaps the entire workings of Senate estimates is an out and out mystery to many Australians of voting age.
You could lay the blame at the Parliamentary Education Office as it sells it in this riveting fashion: "In Senate estimates hearings, senators question government ministers and senior public servants about government spending, decisions and programs outlined in the Budget."
No fears of under-promising and over-delivering there.
Our stablemates at The Canberra Times faithfully report all manner of goings-on from the corridors of power in the nation's capital.
Reporter Megan Doherty enjoyed herself last week as Senate estimates thundered their way into the regular person's conscience - not once, but twice!
Firstly, when Liberal senator Sarah Henderson made frequent, pointed remarks to a senior public servant about, of all things, his workwear; and secondly, when Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw thought he'd offer comment on generational differences.
If you're wondering exactly what either of these issues had to do with "government spending, decisions and programs outlined in the Budget", you'll have to keep wondering as it has become no clearer over the weekend.
Ms Henderson was overtly concerned that Jim Betts, Secretary of the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, was not wearing a tie.
Commissioner Kershaw thought it "interesting" to share his learnings on how often the various generations allegedly "need feedback". (So you know, Gen Z three times a week, Gen Y three times a year, Gen X once a year. Allegedly).
Again, the impact on budget programs and plans seems obtuse at best.
Anyway, it did indeed prompt an outpouring of emojis and ragey comment.
While we can't promise similarly wild social observations, there might be something a tad more substantial to Senate estimates this week.
For months consultancy firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers has been under pressure over the alleged misuse of confidential government data to help clients avoid tax.
Given the firm's contracts with the government are currently worth the odd $255 million, that's potentially a significant breach of trust.
Last week the Australian Federal Police became involved. Today nine PwC partners "have been placed on leave".
On Tuesday Treasury officials will turn their attention to the matter and on Wednesday officials from the Tax Practitioners Board will examine it even further.
Where, you ask?
In Senate estimates, of course.
Pass the popcorn.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
