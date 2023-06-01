It was the face-off of face-offs this week. A fight between our favourite towns for the heady heights of being nominated NSW's Top Tourism Town.
Locally Wollongong and Shellharbour were both in the running, with mayors from both our cities having some choice words to say. You can see them in the video above.
Newcastle was awarded the state's Top Tourism Town by Business NSW, with Ulladulla coming second (yes, we were shocked too) and Wollongong did receive bronze.
"It's not Newcastle that really won, it's all the hinterland behind it and all the opportunities to go and have a good wine in the Hunter Valley," Lord Mayor of Wollongong Cr Bradbery told the Mercury afterwards.
"Best of luck to Newcastle, but I know where I prefer to live, in the Gong."
Perhaps voters didn't realise Newcastle was the murder capital at one stage (although isn't every city?) In 2021, the alleged murder rate in Newie was five times greater than the state's average, and more than three times the state's average in 2022, according to the ABC.
Both Wollongong and Shellharbour were finalists in the category (strangely so was Picton) after submitting editorial pieces, tourist itineraries and compelling videos to the judges.
All have smaller populations than Newcastle, a clear disadvantage as it was the public who was asked to vote for the ultimate winner.
"I was absolutely disgusted; everyone was disgusted," said Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer.
"I think there's a conspiracy afoot, Shellharbour is the best."
It seems something has gone awry here, especially when Berry picked up Top Tourism Town for 1500-5000 residents (it must be that new slippery slide they have coming to replace the jaw-breaker) and Huskisson won top town for under 1500 residents (I can't actually fault Huskisson, sorry).
But if both mayors lobbied for the judges to reconsider, who would be the winner? Shellharbour with its "world class marina" (just ignore any scaffolding) or Wollongong with its iconic (and very dated) lighthouse?
"Wollongong is better than everything in terms of location to live, like the proximity to the mountains and the sea and simply the variety of landscapes," Cr Bradbery said.
"You've got Sandon Point where not only do you get a good wave but there's a great view up the coast of the cliffs, right up there to the National Park; it has the industrial landscape; and of course, the lake.
"Lake Illawarra is just amazing - it's flat water, rough water and what's all in between."
Wollongong also has a train that goes all the way to the city, a smorgasboard of ocean pools (pretty sure Newscastle's are unsafe and unswimmable) and there's also a stack of B-grade celebrities you can spot.
Although Shellharbour does take credit for Australian Idol finalist Amali Dimond and the latest Australia's Got Talent winners Acromazing. They are also mother to half of the iconic lake Cr Bradbery speaks of.
Cr Homer believes Shellharbour has been cheated as they clearly have more to offer than anyone, such as 26 surfable breaks and "five of them are world class".
"When you come down to Shellharbour and you want to do some shopping you can go to Stockland ... and have free parking, but that's awkward because I know in Wollongong parking's a bit of an issue," he said.
"We have an award winning marina, it's 30% larger than Darling Harbour and it's spectacular. In the middle of the city we have HARS, a Historical [Aircraft] Restoration Society of airplanes ...It's huge. And I think we're the only ones with an airport."
Newcastle does have an airport, but we didn't want to interrupt the Mayor's rant.
"And to top it all off .. there is Killalea Regional Park," the proud Mayor declared.
"Stunning 265 hectares of green space and everyone loves it. Not only that, we have Killalea National Surfing Reserve. I think we're the only ones with a national surfing reserve. Wow."
The debate continues as to which Illawarra city is superior, while the only way Cr Homer feels the score can be settled is via a "surf off" at Killalea with Cr Bradbery.
"I will challenge the Lord Mayor to a surf-off at Killalea State Park to really sort this out fair and square."
If you want to add to the debate leave a comment below ...
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
