Horror guardrail crash in Jamberoo leaves man fighting for life

Nadine Morton
By Tareyn Varley, and Nadine Morton
Updated May 29 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:12pm
A 30-year-old man is fighting for life after a horror motorbike crash at Jamberoo on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Jamberoo Rural Fire Brigade
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after a horror motorbike crash into a guardrail in Jamberoo.

