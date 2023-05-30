A sad ending but so many happy memories. Letters, May 31, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
A sad ending but so many happy memories. Letters to the Editor, May 31, 2023

May 31 2023 - 4:00am
It has been sad to see the demise of Port Leagues. The club kicked off in the mid 1950s. It prospered because it served a very strong community. Also, the town had a very successful sporting culture, headlined by the "Mighty Blacks" Rugby League club, which won 23 first grade premierships. It also prospered because of its excellent management.

