A sad ending but so many happy memories. Letters, May 31, 2023

The referendum voice is now starting to get a little bit foreboding, I sort of really didn't think much about it at first and was generally just looking at the big picture of the 3 per cent. But with Prime Minister Anthony Albenese complexing the agenda and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's dark history with the 3 per cent, I am now for the first time in my life fence sitting. I've never done this before, as a peaceful person I really hope this works out the right way with and doesn't stir more divisioness and squabbles. We have already got a terrible name worldwide on this issue.