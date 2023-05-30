A sad ending but so many happy memories. Letters, May 31, 2023

It has been sad to see the demise of Port Leagues. The club kicked off in the mid 1950s. It prospered because it served a very strong community. Also, the town had a very successful sporting culture, headlined by the "Mighty Blacks" Rugby League club, which won 23 first grade premierships. It also prospered because of its excellent management.
During the 60s and 70s, it was the best venue in the Illawarra for concerts, with top-line artists, and dinner dances, starring the "Southern Starlites" band. It was regarded as the best club in regional NSW at this time. I'm sure many readers will have happy memories of the halcyon days of this once wonderful club.
Geoff Ewart, Keiraville
If John Ernst was really concerned about the best interests of Kiama ratepayers he would not be critical of the USU but would be trying to help them find out the real reasons that the council finds itself in the position that it is. Even though Bonaira may be losing money it is not the main reason for the financial position it is in.
There are many unanswered questions such as who was in charge of accepting the tender to build the facility which, I am assuming, had a geological report that didn't reveal that they would hit basalt rock a few metres down. You only have to visit Kiama to realise it's one big basalt rock from Bombo to Gerringong. Who was responsible for the accountancy practices of accepting a $40 million loan on a fixed income to be paid back in two years?
I am assuming it was going to be with RAD deposits from Bonaira and the independent living units but it is my understanding that it went into general revenue and spent elsewhere. There are many more questions that come from the above that need answering but not enough space available this forum to list them.
Also as someone who has experienced that heartache of searching for a place to place a loved one, all aged care should be non profit as most non profits appear to have the best or equal to the best care records. If the private sector really cared about the aged they would put all profits back into care.
Darryl Glover, Mount Warrigal
It was interesting to find someone taking all the credit for saving our Wollongong Town Hall from the wrecking ball. The person who did all the hard yards in saving this great community asset was in fact Councillor Val Zanotto, a whole year before the latest claimant. Mr Zanotto deserves all the credit for standing up to those who voted for knocking it all down. A builder's licence stands up against the knowledge of ignorant preservation deniers every time. Well done Mr Zanotto, we are all in your debt.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
Great article by Nadine Morton about the "phenomenal" Illawarra - Shoalhaven coastal whale superhighway. But what of PEP-11 - Petroleum Exploration Permit 11, between Wollongong and Newcastle, over 8200 square kilometres, involving seismic blasting, which many argue could impact migrating whales and potentially our whale superhighway?
Former PM Morrison rejected PEP-11, now overturned in the courts. The former NSW Liberal government opposed PEP-11. Chris Minns stated that NSW Labor long opposed PEP-11, and now we await Federal Resources Minister King's PEP-11 decision.
Reduced foraging after seismic activities in Norwegian waters was observed in humpback, blue, bottlenose and sperm whales. Off Ireland seismic activity has been claimed to generate changes in vocal, diving and movement of baleen whales.
The Australian BRAHSS project found seismic surveying produced similar changes in humpback whales, also the whales making less progress southwards and migratory delays. These could have potential population-impacts for whales.
There is NOPSEMA and the EPBC Act limiting seismic activities to when whales are unlikely to be present or not in critical parts of their lifecycle (migration). Can we really trust that these guidelines will be followed? How many campaigns have to be fought to save our whales?
Questions for MPs Stephen Jones and Alison Byrnes: will federal Labor reject PEP-11 and save our local Illawarra Shoalhave whale superhighway?
Kerrie Anne Christian, Thirroul
The referendum voice is now starting to get a little bit foreboding, I sort of really didn't think much about it at first and was generally just looking at the big picture of the 3 per cent. But with Prime Minister Anthony Albenese complexing the agenda and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton's dark history with the 3 per cent, I am now for the first time in my life fence sitting. I've never done this before, as a peaceful person I really hope this works out the right way with and doesn't stir more divisioness and squabbles. We have already got a terrible name worldwide on this issue.
So as a fencesitter on this complex issue the only way for me would be to follow the advice the old timers said to me when I was younger, that constitutions are there to protect its members.
Matty Ryan, Fairy Meadow
