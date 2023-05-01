The Voice to Parliament passes the pub test. Letters, June 1, 2023

The editorial (Mercury, May 29) states that the Voice is an important step along the road to Makarrata, treaty and truth telling. That may be so but they are issues for another time, to be considered and tested by future governments and the Voice.
The referendum simply asks Australians to vote on a proposal to "alter the constitution to recognise First People of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Voice" No more, no less.
Let's hear it for the Voice. To sit at the table together. To listen and learn from each other. Ah the stuff that dreams are made of. We can do this and I believe we will. Bottom line, it passes the pub test, its the right thing to do
Albert Moerman, Cordeaux Heights
UOW's Vice-Chancellor's article in last Saturday's Illawarra Mercury was very interesting and gave good reasons to vote for the Voice. In particular the UOW Reconciliation Action Plan 2022-2024 which provides a united approach to equity and inclusiveness in learning, teaching and working environments.
It was my understanding this was already the case so I asked Google what difference there was between Indigenous and non-Indigenous persons attending university. It would seem UOW, to gain equity, will now offer the same free and subsidised courses to non-Indigenous Australians. I hope all universities follow this lead.
Ross Taylor, Thirroul
Why all of a sudden is everyone jumping up and down about the ED at Wollongong Hospital? My son is 35 and I took him to Wollongong ED when he was 18 months old and waited nine hours before he seen a doctor! In March 2022 I went to the Wollongong ED at 5.45pm on a Wednesday, after triage, seeing doctor, left 2.30pm Thursday. And I was in Wollongong ED on April 3rd 2023 from 5.45am till 11pm that night till I got a bed due to serious infection.
Garry Bayley, Illawarra resident 68 years
Ian Young's letter (Mercury, May 29), speaks of lack of respect shown by Stan Grant during the King's Coronation and the need to earn respect. I find no evidence of King Charles, who along with his family, were born into great wealth and power, having earned anyone's respect. Over 500 years the ruling class of England made profit from the slave trade, the forced occupation and enslavement of overseas lands, suppression of their own people and their minions including the dismissal of elected governments. I fear Mr Grant's problem was that he stood out amongst the usual boot lickers that make a career out of talking up the Royals.
David Schmidt, Towradgi
