The Voice to Parliament passes the pub test. Letters, June 1, 2023

Ian Young's letter (Mercury, May 29), speaks of lack of respect shown by Stan Grant during the King's Coronation and the need to earn respect. I find no evidence of King Charles, who along with his family, were born into great wealth and power, having earned anyone's respect. Over 500 years the ruling class of England made profit from the slave trade, the forced occupation and enslavement of overseas lands, suppression of their own people and their minions including the dismissal of elected governments. I fear Mr Grant's problem was that he stood out amongst the usual boot lickers that make a career out of talking up the Royals.