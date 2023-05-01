The Voice to Parliament passes the pub test. Letters, June 1, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
The Voice to Parliament passes the pub test. Letters to the Editor, June 1, 2023

Updated June 1 2023 - 11:18am, first published May 1 2023 - 11:00am
The editorial (Mercury, May 29) states that the Voice is an important step along the road to Makarrata, treaty and truth telling. That may be so but they are issues for another time, to be considered and tested by future governments and the Voice.

More from Letters
