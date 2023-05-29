Illawarra Mercury
The big winners from Athletics Wollongong's presentation evening

By Dave Ross
Updated May 30 2023 - 9:03am, first published 8:30am
Romina Garcia in the NSW short walks championships.
Our Annual Awards Presentation was held at the welcoming Beaton Park Tennis Club facilities on May 6 2023.

