William Willis B16 took out gold for discus, shot-put and javelin at the WHSPA carnival, throwing 44.90m in the discus, 10.60m shotput and 34.90m for javelin. Joe Hinds B17 in his school carnival was first in the 800m and 400m. A few days later, Hinds came first in the B17s six kilometre cross country at Nowra in 21m.40s.

