Our Annual Awards Presentation was held at the welcoming Beaton Park Tennis Club facilities on May 6 2023.
President Michael McClelland announced that Athletics Wollongong was awarded, the ANSW Club Development Award of the Year, country club champions,- retaining The Hooper Cup - and the 2023 country club of the year.
Other highlights included: most improved newcomer (female) Elyse Bongiorno, most improved newcomer (male) Justin Rejske, most improved female athlete Natalie Heywood, most improved male athlete Carlo Tallarida, most outstanding junior athlete Delta Amidzovski, most outstanding masters athlete Emma O'Sullivan, most outstanding track athlete Mitchell O'Neill, most outstanding field athlete Chelsy Wayne, most outstanding para athlete Charlize Colwell, presidents award Michael Melfi, Rong Bragg club spirit award Dave Ross and Nicole McHenry and the club person of the year was Anthony Howlett.
Some of Athletics Wollongong athletes have reported considerable success in their school carnivals. Some results are missing some detail. Chelsea Nicol, G13, attends Oak Flats High.
Nicol ran the 400m in an outstanding 1.04.64, beating the previous record of 1.07.70 set in 1986.
She also ran the 800m in 2.30.96, beating the previous 2015 record of 2.56.27.
At the Keira High Carnival on May 12, Michael Melfi B12 continued his national winning form by breaking local records. The first was the 100m 12.01s and the second was the 60 year old record in the 200m by setting a new benchmark of 25.72s.
Savannah Wiki G12 set new records in shotput 10.60m, discus 29.35, and javelin 29.84m. Tayla Wiki set a new javelin record of 28.85m.
William Willis B16 took out gold for discus, shot-put and javelin at the WHSPA carnival, throwing 44.90m in the discus, 10.60m shotput and 34.90m for javelin. Joe Hinds B17 in his school carnival was first in the 800m and 400m. A few days later, Hinds came first in the B17s six kilometre cross country at Nowra in 21m.40s.
Kaja Wolter G13 Bulli High first in 800m and second in 200m and second in long jump. Axel Comer B13 in his school carnival, won the 800m and 1500m. Silver in the 400m and bronze in the 200m.
Liam Halloran B16 Bulli High gold in triple jump 10.38m, 200m 25.44s, high jump 1.68m and the 400m. Silver in the 100m. At the St Columkilles Primary Carnival Sonny O'Brien B12 established a new record in the discus 28.9m, high jump 1.50m. Gold in long jump 4.35m and the 100m 13.60s. Silver shotput and the 200m. Twin brother Randy O'Brien, second discus 27.3m, second high jump 1.45 (PB), second 100m 13.9s, second long jump 4.25m and first shot put, and 200m.
Some AW members competed at the SASSA XC Carnival at Willandra last week. Maiya and Ella Hewitt won their races by huge margins. At other XC carnivals, Mauve Bradbury G16 first, Rob Shannon B15 first, Kaja Wolter G13 first and Seb Benefiel B12 seventh.
Athletics Wollongong's Winter Parkrun point score is proving to be very popular.
Em O'Sullivan, has recorded the best result in the opens, running 19m 50s, with an age-graded percentage of 82.52, and was the first female finisher on that day.
In the juniors, at Sandon Point, Robert Shannon was the first finisher overall recording a time of 17m 56s, with an age-graded percentage of 77.60. A close second is Kaja Wolter with 76.40.
Seattle Bazley has shown big improvements from 2022 and is in line for the most improved award.
Congrats to Romina Garcia who contested last weekend's NSW Short Walks Championships.
She took out the women's 40-44 event, walking the 5000m distance in a time of 36'49.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.