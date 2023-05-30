The best photos from the Interschool Surfing Contest at Killalea

The 17th edition of the Pines Interschool Surfing Contest was held on Tuesday afternoon at Killalea Beach with a number of athletes taking to the water to show off their best skills.
The annual event features some of the best surfers in the region as well as some up and coming young talent.
Here are the best photos of the event... with results to come.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.