Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in this modern home near the beach at Bulli

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
The contemporary vibe of this stunning home along with its ideal location, between the beach and Bulli village, will have you living the ultimate coastal dream.
Rachael Griffin, sales agent at First National Real Estate Wollongong said, "The home offers a private north facing rear yard, lovely high ceilings throughout creating light filled spaces, big bedrooms and modern, luxury finishes.
"It is also close to local shops and cafes and has easy access to Bulli Pass and public transport for a streamlined commute to work."
The thoughtfully designed home will appeal to those seeking quality. It enjoys a functional sleek kitchen with a large four-door pantry, stone bench tops, island bench, dishwasher and natural gas cooktop.
It has open plan living and dining spaces with an ambient combustion fireplace while the living space sprawls to the undercover alfresco with built-in barbecue.
Upstairs boast a spacious sitting room, main bedroom with en suite and walk-behind robe, additional two oversized bedrooms, plus full family bathroom with separate toilet.
Additional features include a potential fourth bedroom or office downstairs, large powder room, good sized laundry and lovely low maintenance front gardens that complement the home.
Take a short walk to the end of the road and you will find the popular Bulli Beach with its famous surf break, new children's playground and iconic Bulli rock pool.
Treat yourself to a coffee (or cocktail) at a variety of cafes, including Bulli Beach Cafe and Ruby's Cafe. Plus take a walk or ride along the bike track, stretching from Thirroul to Wollongong and beyond.
"This home truly presents an incredible opportunity not to be missed. It would be ideal for a family who want to be within walking distance to local primary and high schools or want to enjoy relaxing weekends at the beach or going for a ride along the bike track," Rachael said.
"There is also an oversized three car garage (with an abundance of storage for all the big and little kids toys) plus extra off street parking for two cars securely located behind an automated front gate."
Convenient freeway access provides those who work in Sydney or Wollongong with an easy commute. Alternatively, leave the car at home and catch public transport, with bus stops and Bulli Station within walking distance.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
