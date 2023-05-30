Have you ever wanted to know the ins and outs of what happens at a real life crime scene or are your kids starting to ask questions around death?
A NSW Police forensics expert will divulge all in a free trivia night in the theme of a CSI television episode, at the Wiseman Park Bowling Club on Monday June 5, while another deadly event's been organised for families.
The "science of death" trivia night is being hosted by masters of theatrics, the Eaton Gorge Theatre Company (EGTC). It follows a free family-friendly event on Saturday June 3 revolving around the life - and death - cycle of plants.
"Death always has a macabre feeling about it," said Juliet Scrine, CEO of EGTC.
"We thought that it would be interesting to explore the science behind the thing we don't like to talk about ... We are all avid Murder Mystery and CSI watchers and thought it would be very interesting to explore the science of what really happens to a human body after we die."
Patrons are welcome to dress up to get in the mood, grab a few mates and prepare to make the macabre fun (bookings essential).
The police expert will kick-off the trivia night unveiling all the juicy facts of what happens at a crime scene.
This will be followed with questions exploring the methods used in forensic science and dispel the myths associated with forensic investigation as seen on TV - though trivia questions won't specifically be around what Mr Policeman has said.
Participants can test their knowledge of what happens when people "pass on", whether it be a grisly murder or natural causes - expect questions and answers about autopsy, forensics and what happens to your body when you die.
Trivia runs from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Monday June 5 at Wiseman Park Bowling Club. Cost is free though bookings ARE essential so no-one misses out through Humanitix.
Educator and EGTC actor Michael Connor Michael Connor has spent his career engaging little ones with the science of nature and has now designed the free interactive family event "Life and death in the rainforest".
Set amongst the backdrop of Mount Keira at the Girl Guides Camp on Saturday, the event includes environmental games and activities, bush crafts, a rainforest walk, theatre and growing your own local rain forest plant to take home.
"Most of us appreciate the beauty and thrill of the living creatures in the forest; the plants and animals and even the glorious fungi but this isn't the end of the story, because dying here offers an opportunity for new life and an appreciation of the wonders of the important role of decomposition in nature," Connor said.
"Life and death in the Rainforest", 11am Saturday June 3, Girl Guides Camp, Mount Keira. Cost is free though bookings ARE essential through Humanitix.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
