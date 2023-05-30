Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wiseman Park Bowling Club at Gwynneville to host CSI themed trivia into death and crime scenes

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Have you ever wanted to know the ins and outs of what happens at a real life crime scene or are your kids starting to ask questions around death?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.