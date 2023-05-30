A Coniston carpenter has pleaded not guilty to charges in relation to an alleged one-punch attack against Brisbane Bullets' player Harry Froling that left him unconscious earlier this year.
Nathan Mesinez, 20, did not appear before Wollongong Local Court during a brief mention of his matter on Tuesday.
He pleaded not guilty to recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm and affray on February 7.
Documents previously tendered to the court revealed Froling was out with friends at the Heyday nightclub on the evening of January 22 following the Bullets' win against the Illawarra Hawks.
Police will allege some hours later, Froling and Mesinez had a brief conversation before Mesinez punched the basketballer in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
Froling laid unconscious on the concrete before being taken to hospital with subsequent scans revealing he sustained a brain bleed and fractured skull.
The court previously heard the alleged attack was not unprovoked and that Mesinez had no prior criminal record.
The matter was adjourned for two weeks to allow time for a response to a brief of evidence.
Mesinez' bail will continue and he is excused from appearing on the next occasion.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
