Lily Rogan, the Illawarra Steelers player of the year, has signed with NRLW glamour club Sydney City Roosters.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior just had her first training run with the Roosters' squad.
The hard-running centre, though happy, knows she still has lots of work to do before she cements a place in the starting team.
"I am excited for sure," she said about her first NRWL contract.
It was her form for the Illawarra Steelers during the 2023 season, when she was named the club's Harvey Norman Cup player of the season, that caught the attention of talent scouts.
With that interest, Rogan employed a manager.
"A friend who I trust recommended him [her manager] to me. David, my manager, knows a lot about the women's league space," she said.
Initially, interest came from across the board but when the Roosters came calling Rogan signed - a year-long commitment.
Rogan recently was involved in a recent meet and greet camp, where she met her coach John Strange and colleagues.
"He [John] is great and is very thorough when he explains things to you," Rogan said. "I am looking to getting some fitness back.
I went on a holiday after the Steelers' season ended to have a rest. I knew this [the contact with the Roosters] was coming up so it's going to be full on from now."
Her body handled the rigors of the Harvey Norman Cup season with the Steelers and her only issue was a sternum injury.
The first person she told, when it was confirmed she would be playing for the Roosters, was her dad David.
"He was ecstatic. Dad is a Sharks supporter and has told me he will be wearing his Sharks gear to all my matches," she said.
Another person she told was her Steelers' team-mate and now NRLW rival Keele Browne who plays for St George Illawarra.
"Keele was happy to me and said that I deserved it [the contract]," Rogan said
Rogan is adamant she'll stay grounded.
"I want to learn as much as I can and have a real good crack at it if I get a game," she said. "I do have two of the best centres in the world [Jessica Sergis and Isabelle Kelly] in front of me.
"I met them both at the camp and they were really helpful."
The Roosters' first NRLW game for the season is on Saturday, July 22, against the Brisbane Broncos at Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast.
