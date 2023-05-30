Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Steelers NRLW player of the year Lily Rogan signs with the Sydney City Roosters

Updated May 30 2023 - 11:47am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Rogan is out to carry her Illawarra Steelers form with her to the Roosters. Picture by Denis Ivaneza
Lily Rogan is out to carry her Illawarra Steelers form with her to the Roosters. Picture by Denis Ivaneza

Lily Rogan, the Illawarra Steelers player of the year, has signed with NRLW glamour club Sydney City Roosters.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.