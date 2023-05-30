May might be ending on a chilly note, but the temperature is set to soar this week as winter kicks-off in the Illawarra.
The mercury will stay above 20 degrees every day, with Saturday's top of 24 degrees almost six degrees above the June average.
Historically, June is the second chilliest month in the Illawarra (July, unexpectedly, is the coldest), with long-term maximum temperatures for the month only reaching 17.6 in Bellambi, 17.7 in KIama and 18.1 in Albion Park.
Sunshine will accompany the unseasonably warm weather until Saturday, before the temperature drops (a little) to 21 degrees and rain is forecast.
Around 10 millimetres of rain is possible on Sunday, and up to 40mm on Monday.
For the rest of June, there's a 70 per cent chance median maximum temperatures will be exceed in the Illawarra.
The Bureau of Meteorology's climate outlook also shows there's a 65 per cent chance medium minimum temperatures will also be exceeded.
Average rainfall - around 116.4mm in Bellambi, 85.1mm in Albion Park and 123.6mm in Kiama - is expected during June.
May was much drier than average with only 32.6mm of rain recorded in Bellambi, 21.6mm in Albion Park and 77.6mm in Kiama.
The long-term average rainfalls for this month are 83mm, 64.9mm and 119.4mm respectively.
Average maximum temperatures were slightly below usual during May, including in Bellambi at 19.2 degrees (May median is 19.9), Albion Park at 20.2 (average of 20.6) and Kiama at 18.9 (20.1).
And while it did feel chilly overnight, the lowest temperature recorded in the region of 2.2 degrees on May 24 at Albion Park, didn't break the record set of minus one degree set on May 23, 2000.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
