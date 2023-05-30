After 140 years trading in the funeral business G. Beavan Funerals in the Southern Highlands has supported thousands of families through losing a loved one.
Originally owned and operated by the Beavan family in 1883, the heritage business operates much as it did all those years ago.
"We even have a handwritten time schedule of the time it takes to get to certain locations by horse-drawn carriage," manager Josh Peszko said.
"It's a nod to the way that things were done and sort of shows the evolution of the business."
And in case you wondered back then it took three hours and 15 minutes to drive the motor hearse from Bowral to Wollongong.
And two hours 'trotting all the way' for the 11 miles from Bowral to Burrawang by horse-drawn hearse.
"For 140 years this homestead has always been a funeral home," Mr Peszko said.
"Although it's been quite some time since it was part of the Beavan family it's always operated as G. Beavan Funerals."
The heritage-listed property has been updated. However, Mr Peszko said it remained and operated much as it did in 1883.
And while the décor may appear dated to some, for generations it has provided a sense of comfort to grieving families.
"The amount of sadness that this home has seen in its 140 years and yet there is still a good energy about the place," Mr Peszko said.
"That's not to say it is without its questionable activities at times. One of the nice parts, and one of the reasons that I think this business model works, is that everything is done here.
"The families of people who have passed know that their loved one is here and with us, not at some external location," he said.
Funeral homes of a similar vintage operate out of Sydney, but Mr Peszko said they don't have the same level of "rich history".
"The house is a house and there would have originally been a portion of it designated to the business plus living quarters," he said.
"The idea at the time was that the funeral director lived and conducted everything from here."
The property has provided the Highlands its only funeral service for 140 years.
"We often get phoned to pick somebody up from out of the area," Mr Peszko said.
"At least in the way of returning a person back to the Highlands there's nowhere that we won't travel to. And from here to Sydney the history of the place is really deep rooted. Generations of families have been through here.
"If you really think about it the property has operated 365 days a year 24 hours a day and seven days a week for 140 years. It's quite incredible that it has always remained," he said.
People were often surprised to hear that the business operated around the clock, according to Mr Peszko.
"We just never know what's going to happen," he said.
"We can have a really good mindset of what the next day is going to look like and that can change overnight. It's really tricky because the work is relevant to the demand."
A team of four full-time employees are assisted by casual workers as required.
"We have an on-call roster with two people so that if somebody passes away there's always somebody available," Mr Peszko said.
He said the best employees were people who don't have a "burning desire" to work in the business.
"That's what happened with me, and I've been here for 14 years," Mr Peszko said.
"I lost my father in 2009 and was between roles. I just admired what the guys had done for my family at the time."
He says the quality of service is what stands the business apart.
"It's had such a good name for such a long time now," Mr Peszko said.
"That really has been beneficial, and it's what we strive every day to continue. It's what people have come to expect of our reputation and everyone strives to uphold that level of service."
The scope of the work is wide, and dependent on individual wants and needs.
"We work with families to tailor and reach their vision," Mr Peszko said.
"The hard part about the industry is that there's no right or wrong. It's a case of making sure that everything is done in the least painful way.
Mr Peszko said funeral services were for the living to say their farewells.
"It's to honour that person, and their lifetime," he said.
"Everything is done with a sense of order and ritual to make it as least painful as possible."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Regional reporter based in the Southern Highlands. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.