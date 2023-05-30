Illawarra Mercury
Pictures of G Beavan Funerals as it celebrates 140th anniversary

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated May 30 2023 - 11:43am, first published 11:13am
A funeral conducted by G Beavan Funerals on September 25, 1893 at St Stephens Church of England in Mittagong. Picture supplied.
After 140 years trading in the funeral business G. Beavan Funerals in the Southern Highlands has supported thousands of families through losing a loved one.

