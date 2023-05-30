Moss Vale man 'suspected' he won $200k lottery - and he was right

If ever there was a time to say 'I told you so' it's when you think you may be the mystery winner of a $200,000 lottery.
And that's what happened to one Moss Vale man, almost a week after the lottery draw.
The regular player suspected he might've been the winner after his wife told him about an unregistered winning ticket sold at his local newsagency in Moss Vale.
"Oh, it's so great!" he laughed. "I had already suspected that I might've been the winner.
"I usually check my tickets on a Monday, but I was unable to get down to the newsagency. I received a surprise this morning when I scanned them at the self-scanner.
"The self-scanner told me to go to the counter and see a team member. I gave the ticket to the outlet owner, and he told me that it had won $200,000 and a free ticket.
"Apparently I'm on a winning streak because I didn't expect another free ticket."
The Southern Highlands resident revealed the win has come at "the most perfect time".
"We have some properties, and this will really help us pay them off," he shared.
"It's been tough as of late, so this win has come at the most perfect time.
"Thank you so much."
His winning entry of one random number was purchased at Moss Vale Newsagency, 19 Clarence St, Moss Vale.
