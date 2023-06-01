Next owner of popular Kiama pub could 'take it to new heights'

The landmark Grand Hotel Kiama has hit the market for the first time in more than 20 years.
The heritage-listed hotel first opened in 1891.
There isn't a price guide for the listing, but industry sources have indicated the pub could fetch between $10 million and $15 million.
The selling agent said Kiama had an "unrivalled appeal" and rare tourism assets in the LGA were always hotly contested.
A heritage-listed, converted church at Thirroul has sold after just 13 days on the market.
The property, a four-bedroom and three-bathroom building, located at 2 Lachlan Street, Thirroul sold for $2,600,000. It sold prior to auction.
According to records, the property was built in 1962, and several decades later was converted into a residential home.
A prestigious pocket located between the beach and marina, offering waterfront positions, is being flagged as the final chance to purchase land at The Waterfront, Shell Cove.
Demand is expected to be strong for the blocks, with prices ranging up to $2.525 million.
Shellharbour South Beach is located on one side and the Shellharbour Marina on the other, and a lookout park and adventure playground will be featured in what is known as 'The Peninsula Precinct'.
Find out more here.
If you want to start a production brewery or distillery with much of the hard work already complete, a fully approved, turnkey set-up on the South Coast remains for sale.
It's on the market with a greatly reduced asking price.
Last year, Flamin Galah Brewing Co listed for sale its original set-up in Huskisson (not their current brewery on Erina Road, which is located about 500 metres away in the same industrial estate).
The rental affordability of the Illawarra region has been "eroded" over recent years, to the extent the median income household would require an estimated 37 per cent of income to service a new lease.
This is higher than the 32 per cent figure for Greater Sydney.
An under-supply of rental accommodation and an increase in renters is deteriorating affordability nationally, a new report from ANZ and CoreLogic has found.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. The contemporary vibe of this stunning home along with its ideal location, between the beach and Bulli village, will have you living the ultimate coastal dream.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
