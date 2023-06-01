Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Next owner of popular Kiama pub could 'take it to new heights'

June 1 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Grand Hotel Kiama has been a favourite spot for locals and tourists.
The Grand Hotel Kiama has been a favourite spot for locals and tourists.

The landmark Grand Hotel Kiama has hit the market for the first time in more than 20 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.