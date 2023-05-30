As long as Stephen Peck 'lives and breathes' Port Kembla Junior Rugby League Football Club is not going anywhere.
That was the passionate plea the Port Kembla JRLFC vice-president wanted supporters and future sponsors to be aware of in the aftermath of the sudden closure of Collegians Port Kembla Leagues Club.
Peck conceded losing the leagues club was a sad day for the community and it wasn't ideal that the football club was losing a sponsor such as Collegians.
But he stressed the football club was more than a building and was made up of passionate people and a community of volunteers hellbent on providing a pathway for junior rugby league players in the community.
"The only way we are going to stay afloat is with the community," Peck said.
"Everyone is sticking together and keeping these kids on the field, creating a grassroots and pathway to senior football."
Port Kembla JRLFC has about 180 registered boy and girl players from U6s to U16s.
"It's all about the kids at the end of the day. It's not about what we want, it's about what we're gonna create," Peck said.
"We could get footballers out of them or we could get great kids out of them because we're keeping them off the streets.
"That's the way we look at it, it's always been about doing what's best for the kids.
"As long as I live and breathe Port Kembla won't be going anywhere. I'll work my butt off to ensure we survive and stay where we are."
Peck, who is also the coach of the boys Under 16 side stressed there were a lot of good people doing wonderful things to ensure Port Kembla JRLFC has a bright future.
'I also run the water for a few teams, this is a community-based club. I live at Farmborough Heights but Port Kembla is a family-orientated club, it's the only club that is not money-fed as far as I'm concerned," he said.
"We are a small club that don't get much of a look at to be honest. These bigger clubs like the Wests and the Collies and Dapto are huge, they have big substantial leagues clubs behind them.
'We will just go on what we can get from little sponsors every season now.."
Peck added Collies was a massive help and the club would have struggled even further without its sponsorship during the COVID-era.
"They helped us through COVID. If they hadn't we probably would have lost the club, a lot of small businesses wouldn't have been able to help us during that time," he said. "But the leagues club closing has left us in a hole.
"Though we see other opportunities arising out of this.
"We are independent now and are able to take on any sponsorships. Before when we had Collegians we weren't allowed to have another sponsor on the jerseys.
"Now we can look for those small sponsors where small businesses can sponsor a particular team and get their name on the jersey. A bigger corporation also has the option of taking out the whole lot."
Peck said the Illawarra Rugby League had reached out to support the club, while a possible partnership with The Portuguese Club in Kemblawarra was in the works.
"They're doing it tough themselves. If we can help each other out by putting bums on seats and getting a little money for them, that's what we will do. It's all about the community."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
