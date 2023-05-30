Every day, CEO of Illawarra training organisation Illawarra ITeC Ali Anderson makes the two hour drive from her home in Ulladulla to her organisation's office in Coniston.
To break up the drive, Ms Anderson makes a regular stop in Nowra and has watched as the Shoalhaven's homelessness crisis becomes more and more apparent, even for the casual observer.
"At the particular place I go to, there's a lot of parked cars and a couple of months ago I was walking past and saw an elderly woman, she must have been in her 60s, and she had all her possessions around her in the backseat, and she was sleeping," Ms Anderson said.
"She just absolutely tore at my heartstrings."
Seeing the window was slightly open, Ms Anderson dropped a $50 note to help the woman get essentials, but couldn't stop thinking about the rapidly growing number of older women experiencing homelessness.
On June 22, Ms Anderson is hoping to increase her donation by a factor of 100, as she takes part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout.
Running at sites across Australia, 15 CEOs will join the fundraising push in the Illawarra, and spend a night on the astroturf at the back of Vinnies' Coniston hub.
There for the ninth time is Wests Illawarra CEO Danny Munk, who said he continued to support the initiative as cost of living pressures drive more people into homelessness.
"The whole purpose is not only to remind people that there are individuals that need support, it's that they themselves need to get involved to provide that support," he said.
Across NSW, 35,000 people are estimated to be homeless, which can include sleeping rough, living in emergency accommodation or couchsurfing.
The NSW Street Count found 45 people sleeping rough in the Wollongong LGA across 13 sites, an increase from previous years. Seven people were counted in Shellharbour, four in Kiama and 11 in the Shoalhaven. However, the NSW Auditor-General has said that street counts under-estimate homelessness and establishing any firm number is a difficult task when people have no fixed address.
Emily Gray, Vinnies Regional Director - South said cost of living pressures were driving more people into homelessness.
"What we're seeing now is not only people who are homeless, requiring our services, but the working poor; people who work, but cannot afford to make ends meet," she said.
Money raised at the Illawarra CEO Sleepout will go towards Vinnies' outreach van, which provides groceries and essentials at locations around the Illawarra. The van provides hot meals four days a week,a dn can serve anywhere from 20 to 50 people a night.
This year's Sleepout hopes to raise $100,000 for the vital service.
Having already raised $225,000 in total across previous Sleepouts, Mr Munk is hoping to break the quarter-of-a-million dollar mark.
"Every dollar is critical, because the vans are going out and coming back empty," he said.
