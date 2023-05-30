Kiama MP Gareth Ward is reporting Labor campaign material on the Tripoli Way bypass to the NSW Electoral Commissioner, branding it "a complete lie".
The material in question includes a letter sent on letterhead of Kiama Labor candidate Katelin McInerney stating "Only Labor will deliver Tripoli Way bypass".
During the election campaign, Labor pledged $20 million for the bypass, which would remove through traffic along Tongarra Road at Albion Park.
The promise came a day after the project received $16 million in funding from the previous government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund.
Last week a spokeswoman for Regional Roads and Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison said Labor's $20 million promise included the already allocated $16 million.
Mr Ward said he had decided to refer the material to the commission in light of its "campaign to clamp down on false advertising during election campaigns".
"Voters are sick and tired of fake promises from major parties to win votes and I know the NSW Electoral Commission is investigating how this practise can be stamped out," Mr Ward said.
"The fact is $16 million was in the bank for the Tripoli Way bypass following lobbying by Shellharbour City Council, Cr Kellie Marsh and myself.
"Labor led everyone to believe that if they were elected an additional $20 million would be on its way.
"Turns out their $20 million included the $16 million and their claim that 'Only Labor will deliver the Tripoli Way Bypass' is a complete lie".
Premier Chris Minns' office has been contacted for comment.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
