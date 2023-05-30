Scroll down for the recipes ...
May 30 is apparently annual Scone Day and another excuse for CWA branches like Keiraville to celebrate the tasty treat.
The floury baked good (often complimented with jam and cream) seems to be synonymous with the longstanding Country Women's Association - but beware as these gals also go by "Chicks With Attitude".
While baking scones is one past-time of the century-old society, they have been a vehicle to lobby for better maternity and health services for women and children in the country, and continue to be advocates for this community sector.
Keiraville is one of several branches around the Illawarra. The have around 50 members ranging in women aged in their 30s up to their 90s.
Children - and dogs - are welcome to accompany members to their monthly meetings which focus on community projects and fundraisers.
There is also a lot of baking, however, as a woman needs to eat.
Not every member needs to be able to bake the perfect scone, some just serve tea, but a few in this group have found a knack to making the sweet or savoury bread fluffy and delightful.
"You need to make sure all the ingredients are cold," said Jenny Anderson.
Lemonade can be added to recipes as well, but it's not the secret ingredient, added Wendy Van Haeften.
Wendy explained the best scones rise and are "light" and rolled by hand.
"Don't knead too much, when you make the dough pat it out then cut [into pieces]," she said. "Glaze it on the top with egg and put it in the oven."
Some women like to use their hands to knead the dough, while others swear by the "hook" on their electric mixers, while others use two knives to mix the ingredients.
Gone are the days of only baking traditional scones, so much so the Keiraville CWA published their own scone book in 2019 with 27 different recipes (available from the branch for $10).
The branch takes pride in baking besides the usual plain, date scones, pumpkin scones, also treats as vanilla chai, zucchini cheddar, gruyere and prosciutto, salted caramel, gluten free, fig and walnut just to name a few.
Scones are often thought to be an English snack, but the Mercury understands they originated from Scotland.
A traditional plain scone is usually made with self-raising flour, salt, butter and milk.
** Recipe reproduced from All About Scones: Keiraville Branch CWA
All About Scones: Keiraville Branch CWA is available for purchase for $11. Contact the CWA Keiraville secretary Bek - bekstarry@gmail.com
