Wollongong ratepayers could see a "new" state government levy appear on their rates notices as a protest from the city council.
At Monday night's meeting councillors passed a motion from Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery criticising the government's change in approach when it comes to paying the Emergency Services Levy.
The change in policy will cost council an extra $1 million.
The levy is used to pay for emergency services like the Rural Fire Service.
Insurance companies pay 73.7 per cent of the levy, local councils 11.7 per cent by councils and 14.6 per cent comes from the state government.
Since the levy's introduction in 2017, the state government has had an informal deal that it would pay the annual rise in the levy for councils.
That has been scrapped by the new Emergency Services Minister Jihad Dib, who said it was only ever an "ad hoc" arrangement.
Cr Bradbery was against the government "imposing this dramatic cost increase of the emergency services levy on local governments in this late stage of the budget planning and delivery cycle".
"This is another cost, one of many adding to the financial burden of council that has eroded our income over the last three years," Cr Bradbery said.
"This cost will erode our operational result by around $2 million - that's the [annual] increase and the withdrawal of the subsidy."
Cr Bradbery's motion called on council to write to the government, requesting this year's subsidy either be restored or the increase be deferred to the following financial year to allow councils to better plan for the extra bill.
Labor Cr Tania Brown suggested an amendment which would have council staff investigate whether a line item could be added to council rates notices highlighting how much extra is being paid to the levy.
"I think we all appreciate this is a bill we don't want to pay," Cr Brown said.
"This is a state government service and we would much rather they find a way to fund it entirely.
"If we can demonstrate that this is a state levy perhaps the state will come up with another way forward."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
