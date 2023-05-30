Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Bellambi woman Adryene Puruto sentenced for spitting on Woolworths Corrimal worker

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:45am, first published May 30 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adryene Puruto pictured leaving court earlier this month. Picture by ACM.
Adryene Puruto pictured leaving court earlier this month. Picture by ACM.

A magistrate has ordered a Bellambi woman to sort out her anger issues after she spat in the face of a Woolies worker at the self-serve checkouts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.