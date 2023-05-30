Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Shell Cove owners asking how leaking houses were built

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 30 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After numerous defects have been found in Shell Cove properties built by Frasers Property within five years of moving in, residents are questioning how their homes were signed off as correctly built and fit for occupation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.