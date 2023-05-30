A second 'school shooting', this time at Macquarie Fields

The words "school" and "shooting" used in the same sentence is enough to send chills through most people.
When those schools are not in the United States but on our own shores it's even more terrifying.
Last week there was an incident at Atlantis Beach Baptist College in Two Rocks, about 70km north of Perth.
Today a shot was fired into a window of a public school at Macquarie Fields.
Thankfully that's where the similarities with the American version of "school shootings" end. Humans in Australia have not been injured.
Details of the Macquarie Fields incident are still emerging and it is important to know, even at this stage, that there were no injuries reported to students or staff.
The school did not go into lockdown and questions continue to swirl. However, just that a "metal projectile" (in the words of NSW Police) had broken a classroom window is difficult enough to comprehend right now.
initial police investigations have revealed that the object is a small calibre bullet. It has been seized and specialist police will forensically examine it.
It comes on the east coast the same day the teenager who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Western Australia school learned he is likely to face upgraded charges.
Prosecutor Brad Hollingsworth on Tuesday said it was "very likely" the boy would also be charged with at least two counts of the more serious offence of endangering the life, health or safety of others.
On a different note, if you want one of those "here's something completely unusual" style ending to a news bulletin, try this ...
A man suspected he might've been the winner after his wife told him about an unregistered winning ticket sold at his local newsagency in Moss Vale.
According to Lottery officials, he said this: "Oh, it's so great! I had already suspected that I might've been the winner."
Not a bad suspicion to have. Presumably the "gotta be in it to win it" theory still applies.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
