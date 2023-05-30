Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Evangelos Nussis to be sentenced over illegal City Beach sex with girl, 15

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated May 30 2023 - 8:40pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evangelos Nussis has pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.
Evangelos Nussis has pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl.

A south-western Sydney man who would make a six-hour round trip on public transport to carry on an illegal sexual relationship with a Wollongong girl will learn his fate on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.