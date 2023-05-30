Shot fired into Macquarie Fields primary school classroom

Police believe a shot was fired into a Campbelltown school about lunchtime on Tuesday.
Police were called to Macquarie Fields Public School at 12.45pm after reports a classroom window "had been broken by a metal projectile".
Details are scarce but police have said no students and staff were injured and the school was not forced into lockdown.
Preliminary investigations have revealed the object is a small calibre bullet, which was found by specialist police in the classroom. It has been seized and will be forensically examined.
A crime scene has been established at the school.
The incident is the second alleged school shooting in Australia in a week.
It comes six days after a 15-year-old allegedly fired shots from a high-powered rifle into the Atlantis Beach Baptist College, a school about 60km north of Perth.
Macquarie Fields Public is a large school with just over 900 students, 79 per cent of whom have a language background other than English. It serves an area of both public and private housing.
Inquiries are continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Campbelltown Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
This is a developing situation. More to come.
