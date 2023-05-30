A plan to have a sports HQ in Albion Park Rail has been backed by Shellharbour City Council.
Last year, Cr Rob Petreski called for a study into the possibility of synthetic sportsfields in the Local Government area.
From that study came a broader approach to turn Albion Oval in Albion Park Rail into a "priority sportsground", which would see two synthetic fields built for sports including football, AFL, cricket, touch and Oztag, as well as the creation of a "youth precinct" featuring 3x3 basketball courts and a skate park.
A jogging track would be built around the outside of the fields.
The study identified four possible locations for multi-purpose synthetic fields - Albion Oval, Croome Road, Myimbarr Community Park and Terry Reserve.
The sites were all ranked on a range of criteria, with Albion Oval a clear winner and council was asked to endorse the development of a master plan.
The facility is envisaged to cost $40 million, with council looking to approach the state government for funding assistance.
Cr Petreski said that, while synthetic pitches weren't the best, they did allow for more prolonged use that grass fields.
"Synthetic pitches aren't the gold standard, grass pitches actually are," Cr Petreski said.
"But synthetic pitches are what we need to make sure that we do not overuse our grass pitches. It also gives us the capacity to hold training sessions all day and all night without significant surface wear."
Cr John Davey supported the plan to turn Albion Oval into a regional sports hub but wanted council to take a cautious approach.
"I do believe that it is essential we go through a measured process of assessment and we don't rush into the development of any of them, including Albion Oval," he said.
"This is a significant investment from our city and community into the future sports of the city."
With the council making a decision to endorse the Albion Park concept, Cr Kellie Marsh said it was still in the early stages and "nothing's set in concrete".
"Sport is growing in our city, the population is growing in our city and we need to look at things holistically instead of ad hoc with our sports fields," Cr Marsh said.
"Unfortunately many of our grounds in Shellharbour are flood-affected. They're in the wrong spots and of course this means lack of player time for many sporting participants in our city."
There was a weather-related issue with synthetic pitches, which was flagged by Cr Jacqui Graf.
"We know synthetic turf can improve the reliability and surface quality for sport use during wet and winter weather compared to natural turf," Cr Graf said.
"It is, however, well-documented that during summer matches on synthetic turf sports fields may need to be cancelled due to heat more frequently than natural surface fields as a result of heat absorption."
Councillors passed the recommendation to begin preparing a master plan for the Albion Oval complex.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
