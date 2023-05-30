Wollongong mum fined for failing to enrol daughter in school

A Wollongong mum has been fined $500 for failing to enrol her daughter at school.
Magistrate Mark Douglass handed down the fine on Tuesday after the mum failed to front Wollongong Local Court.
This followed multiple recorded attempts by department of education officials to spur the woman into action, including multiple phone calls, texts and letters alerting her to her obligations under the Education Act 1990.
On March 24 a home school liaison officer, police youth liaison officer and another official visited the high school-aged child's home address and learned from caretakers that the girl had recently been spotted alive and well.
They found the mother not home during this visit, or at a subsequent visit in April.
When the mother returned a phone call the next day, she told officials that the girl's father would soon be taking her overseas.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
