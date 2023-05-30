Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong mum fined for failing to enrol daughter in school

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated May 30 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong mum fined for failing to enrol daughter in school
Wollongong mum fined for failing to enrol daughter in school

A Wollongong mum has been fined $500 for failing to enrol her daughter at school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.