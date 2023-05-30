Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul Seaside Festival 2023 returns to welcome the first weekend of winter

Updated May 31 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 9:00am
Flashback to June 2022 for last year's Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival. Picture by Robert Peet.
The annual Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival returns this weekend to kick-off winter in the Illawarra with an array of art on show, live performances and family-friendly activities.

