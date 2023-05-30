The annual Thirroul Seaside and Arts Festival returns this weekend to kick-off winter in the Illawarra with an array of art on show, live performances and family-friendly activities.
Friday night will see the official art exhibition open at the local District Community Centre on Lawrence Hargrave Drive from 6.30pm (18+ event only), which will continue across the weekend.
All works are for sale and include a visual feast of art, sculpture, and photography.
Saturday June 3 expect to see the Thirroul township come alive with people visiting the area to enjoy great food, boutique shopping, and art items displayed in local shops celebrating the festival.
Sunday June 4 is the biggest day of the festival with a day of free entertainment, pony rides, dodgem cars, carnival rides, great food trucks, coffee and market stalls for you to browse at Thirroul Beach Reserve from 9am to 3pm.
Sunday will be the last day of the art show to grab a bargain at the community centre, on from 10am to 2.30pm.
Thirroul Seaside Festival is the annual fundraiser for the local Lions Club, and runs from Friday June 2 until Sunday June 4.
Entry to Friday night's art exhibition is $20 (though participating artists are free), and includes win, soft drinks and finger food (18+ event only).
For more information visit: www.thirroulfestival.com.au or www.facebook.com/ThirroulFestival.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
