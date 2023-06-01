The early starts and dedication to training continue to pay dividends for Illawarra kayaker Jasmine Locke.
Less than 12 months after claiming four medals at the Junior World Championships, the Towradgi talent has been called up to represent Australia at the Under 23s Canoe World Sprint Championships.
The four-day competition will take place next month in Auronzo, Italy, with Locke to compete in a mix of individual and team disciplines in the K1 and K2 500-metres, the K4 500m and the K1 1000m event.
"I'm really excited about it, it's a pretty cool opportunity," the 21-year-old said.
"Since worlds last year, I've had also competed at two Asia Pacific Cups, so I've been able to race internationally and gain experience which I hope will make me feel a bit more calm and prepared. Hopefully I've improved since last year because I've definitely picked up the training since then."
Locke's dedication to preparation is impressive.
In a mix of 5am starts and late finishes, she trains three times a day, six days a week, with a mix of gym session, river paddles and ocean surf ski sessions.
Locke trains in the Illawarra and at Narrabeen, and is coached by veteran mentor Terry Prosser and NSW Institute of Sport coach Jake Michael.
"It's one of those sports that frustrates me, because there's always something to work on, whether it's mentally, physically or technically," she said.
"But it doesn't matter if I'm on the ocean or river, I definitely love the feeling of paddling."
