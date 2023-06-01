Create government-owned building company. Letters, June 2, 2023

The plight of the Pomfretts on the cover of the Mercury, May 30, is not an isolated incident. With a shortage of building materials and the culture of a quick buck by developers, isn't it time to create a Commonwealth owned construction and building supply company, with construction companies going broke causing people to lose their money and not get the house they paid for, or have a substandard building?
A Commonwealth owned company would ensure those in the building industry had employment and help pay for public housing. Since the 1980s, developers have had carte blanche to do as they wish. This has got us in the housing mess we are presently in. It's time that the Government stepped in and created a standard that people can trust.
I'm sure if people had a choice, they would choose a government-owned builder over a profit-driven, fly by night builder. This would not stop ethical building companies, but through competition, create a better building industry. As for creating a building supply industry, it would ensure a better standard and priced supply industry.
Government regulations are not working, so I implore Alison Byrnes to state the obvious to the party room, put security back into housing, before we become a Third World, crumbling housing nation.
- Dave Schmidt, Towradgi
Response to the article "Unforgettable chance to headline Vivid Live" (Mercury, May 26), this Vivid light extravaganza in Sydney looks wonderful, but consider, while this is happening many families are struggling with cost of living and have to make sacrifices to pay for their ever increasing power bills.
We are talking about electricity bill rising between 80 per cent and 130 per cent in the past six months. And there's another 25 per cent in the next couple of months. And why is Vivid allowed while we have a power crisis?
Adrian Devlin, Fairy Meadow
Re story on Cory Keating (Mercury, May 31). I first met Cory while volunteering at PCYC. He is a kind and remarkable young man and it is great to see him doing well as a chef. Will think of you Cory when I make these patties.
Lynn Griffiths, Albion Park
The decision by Jason Ryles not to take up the coach's job seems to have come as a shock to Dragons management - another example of how out of touch this mob are. But what must have come as a greater shock was the announcement by St George Bank that it was pulling its sponsorship of the club after 40 years. So no more Happy Dragon on the sideline. Wonder what Stanley the Steel Avenger is doing these days?
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
