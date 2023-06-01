Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor
Have Your Say

Create government-owned building company. Letters to the Editor, June 2, 2023

June 2 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Create government-owned building company. Letters, June 2, 2023
Create government-owned building company. Letters, June 2, 2023

The plight of the Pomfretts on the cover of the Mercury, May 30, is not an isolated incident. With a shortage of building materials and the culture of a quick buck by developers, isn't it time to create a Commonwealth owned construction and building supply company, with construction companies going broke causing people to lose their money and not get the house they paid for, or have a substandard building?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.