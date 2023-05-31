A 27-year-old woman has died of a suspected cardiac arrest after four ambulances were called to the Wollongong CBD on Wednesday morning.
The emergency call was made from South Coast Private Hospital on Burelli Street after the unresponsive woman was discovered at 9.30am on Wednesday.
The woman was a patient of the hospital, a mental health facility.
"Staff attempted immediate CPR and they called triple-0 and by chance we had an intensive care car with two intensive care paramedics driving past. They were on scene by 9.31am," NSW Ambulance Inspector Terry Morrow said.
"They did CPR for 25 minutes to see if they could revive her, but they were unsuccessful."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
