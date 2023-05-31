Illawarra Mercury
Raptor Squad officers charge three men with criminal group activity, cocaine supply

Updated May 31 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 12:30pm
Three men alleged to be involved in an Illawarra criminal group and cocaine supply will front Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture file
Three men alleged to be involved in an Illawarra criminal group and cocaine supply will front Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture file

Three men allegedly involved in a criminal group will front Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday in connection with large-scale drug supply in the Illawarra.

