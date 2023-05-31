Three men allegedly involved in a criminal group will front Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday in connection with large-scale drug supply in the Illawarra.
The men, one aged 21 and two both aged 42, were arrested in three separate homes on Tuesday.
Police will allege in court they were involved in the supply of cocaine.
The 21-year-old was arrested at a Stewart Street unit in Wollongong and charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, knowingly deal with proceeds of crime and two counts of supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity.
The second man was arrested at a home in Sheffield Street, Cringila and charged with supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity and participate criminal group contribute criminal activity.
Officers arrested the third man at a unit complex in Market Street, Wollongong. He was charged with seven offences including recklessly deal with proceeds of crime under $5000, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, two counts of self administer/attempt self administer prohibited drug and three counts of supply prohibited drug indictable and commercial quantity.
The arrests by officers attached to Raptor Squad South came following last Thursday's arrest of a 21-year-old Mustajab Hussain Turi.
Read more: Jason Ryles knocks back Dragons coach role
His vehicle was stopped on Sheffield Street in Cringila, and during a subsequent searches of the vehicle and a house in Corrimal Street in Wollongong, police seized a knife, 256 grams of cocaine, gold jewellery, a watch and designer man bags. He was charged with 25 offences.
Investigations under Strike Force Gindurra continue.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.