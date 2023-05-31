Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Albion Park women record crucial victory over Wests Illawarra

By Tony de Souza
May 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albion Park's Emma McLeish has been in great form this season. Picture by Adam McLean
Albion Park's Emma McLeish has been in great form this season. Picture by Adam McLean

Premiers Albion Park have stamped their authority in the Illawarra South Coast women's league after beating contenders Wests Illawarra 4-1 in round 10 at Unanderra last Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.