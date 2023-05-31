Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Dashcam Owners Australia: Wollongong's rogue trailer hits the streets

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Imagine, if you will, you're just going about your business driving up a hill, when all of a sudden a speeding box trailer is coming straight at you.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.