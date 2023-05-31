Imagine, if you will, you're just going about your business driving up a hill, when all of a sudden a speeding box trailer is coming straight at you.
There's many things you need to avoid on Wollongong's roads - potholes, stray cats and drivers who don't stick to their side of the road, but a trailer is something else entirely!
A wary Kanahooka driver has narrowly dodged a 'rogue' box trailer that was heading straight for them in vision provided to Dashcam Owners Australia.
The footage from the vehicle's windscreen shows the driver heading up a hill on Thirroul Road, when the box trailer comes speeding downhill towards them as it crosses the middle lines.
The driver quickly veers to the side of the road as the trailer rushes past.
Dashcam footage out the rear of the vehicle shows the trailer mounting the curb, narrowly avoiding a parked car and trees, before it comes to rest in someone's front yard.
No information was provided as to exactly when the trailer went rogue, but we're hoping it refrains from any outings on its own in the future.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
