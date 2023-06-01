When Helensburgh mother Amanda Borrett had her third child, Finn, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, she struggled with the isolation from her usual supports.
But she had generous neighbours who would come by and drop off coffee and care packages, a kindness Mrs Borrett wanted to pay forward.
That's when she came across Emma Gray and her initiative the Nurtured Village, a movement (and now registered charity) of community members joining forces to create and deliver hampers to mothers who might need some extra love and support.
Mrs Borrett reached out to start a group locally and in March 2021, she delivered the Northern Illawarra group's first hamper.
"It's about nurturing the mum, really, because often the mum is nurturing everyone else," she said.
People can nominate a mother as a potential hamper recipient and each month Mrs Borrett collects all the names and selects one at random.
Members of the Nurtured Village community contribute to a hamper for them, providing everything from home-cooked meals to nappies and little luxuries for the mother to enjoy.
Claudia Boot is among those who have received one.
After a difficult pregnancy, her son Percy was born prematurely and spent four months in the neonatal intensive care unit in Sydney.
It was not too long after she, her partner Cesar Ascanio and baby Percy returned to their Helensburgh home that she received a Nurtured Village hamper, having been nominated by her sister's sister-in-law, Marissa.
Miss Boot was blown away by the kindness of strangers when she saw how much Mrs Borrett was unloading from her car that day; Mr Ascanio was also deeply touched by the gesture.
A coffee van even showed up and parked in her driveway to make them coffees.
"Going from a traumatic experience to overflowing with love and support was overwhelming, in a good way," Miss Boot said.
The hamper also helped the family in a practical way, with extra nappies and baby wipes at a time when they were feeling the financial toll of living away from home for months, and food at a time when cooking was not a priority.
"I can't believe that people would go to the effort to give you so much stuff when they don't know you," Miss Boot said.
She and Mr Ascanio plan to return the favour and contribute to hampers for other mums in the future.
"It's just very kind," she said.
Mrs Borrett hopes to get more local businesses on board, to either provide donations or act as drop-off points.
Her group services the suburbs from Helensburgh to Bulli, but a Wollongong group has recently formed that covers the rest of the city.
For more information, to contribute or to nominate a mother, visit the Northern Illawarra group on Facebook, the Wollongong group, or the Nurtured Village website.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
