It was back in the heady days of summer - well, just four months ago really - when the following words were uttered: "The trial is over, the game begins today."
Nothing to do with anything sporty but rather the launch of the Illawarra's Raptor South squad which specialises in foiling organised crime.
The message was unequivocal: involve yourself in criminal activity and we'll find you.
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter put the outlaw motorcycle gangs and organised crime rings on notice.
That message was hammered home in Wollongong again today when more people were charged in connection with large-scale drug supply in the Illawarra.
The Mercury received a tip last night multiple arrests on serious drug-related matters had been made. Even more were made today.
Three addresses were raided on Tuesday - two in Wollongong and one in Cringila. The men involved are now facing dozens of charges.
Late today news of another two arrests came through. And that's in addition to an arrest last week.
The Raptor South squad was borne from NSW Police's standalone Raptor Squad, which evolved from 2009's Strike Force Raptor.
In 13 years of operation, the Raptor iterations have made more than 7000 arrests, been involved in 19,000-plus charges, taken hundreds of kilos of illicit substances off the streets and seized about $20 million in cash.
Watch out for more details on what's going down in Wollongong online this evening.
Now, if we turn our attention to all things sporty, the focus today in the Illawarra is all about the Dragons. Again.
Anchored to the bottom of the table and with all manner of chaos swirling, there was hope Jason Ryles would answer the coaching call.
On Monday we were told he'd spoken with club officials and an answer would be forthcoming.
At 8.30am our reporter Agron Latifi listened as Dragons boss Ryan Webb talked up the credentials of Ryles, saying one of St George Illawarra's favourite sons was definitely in the mix to be the club's next head coach.
By 10am that had changed and we were back to the drawing board.
If that wasn't bad enough more troubling news broke when reports emerged the club were also set to lose their $1 million-plus sponsor St George Bank.
In rugby league circles, today is meant to be all about State of Origin - the jewel in the crown.It's been another tough day for the Dragons.
Let's hope Ben Hunt gets through tonight's first stave v state match unharmed.
