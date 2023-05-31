Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

But wait, there's more: Wollongong-based Raptor South makes it five arrests in 24 hours

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated May 31 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
They meant it when they said they were coming for organised criminal activity. File picture by NSW Police
They meant it when they said they were coming for organised criminal activity. File picture by NSW Police

It was back in the heady days of summer - well, just four months ago really - when the following words were uttered: "The trial is over, the game begins today."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.