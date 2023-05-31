An elderly pedestrian was left in a critical condition after a crash involving a car in Blackbutt on Tuesday afternoon.
NSW Ambulance said the 84-year-old woman sustained head and leg injuries in the crash, which occurred on Albatross Drive about 4.10pm.
She was airlifted to St George Hospital.
It is understood that a dog was also injured.
The 49-year-old female driver of the car, a Toyota hatchback, was taken to hospital for mandatory testing and Lake Illawarra Police Station to assist police with their inquiries.
Meanwhile, the elderly woman remained in hospital in a critical but stable condition late on Wednesday afternoon.
The police investigation into the crash continues and officers urge anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Lake Illawarra police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
