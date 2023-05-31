Illawarra Mercury
Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after Albatross Drive, Blackbutt crash

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:27pm, first published 5:20pm
An 84-year-old pedestrian was flown to hospital after a crash involving a car in Blackbutt. File picture by Sylvia Liber.
An elderly pedestrian was left in a critical condition after a crash involving a car in Blackbutt on Tuesday afternoon.

