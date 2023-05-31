Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Fortune favours intrepid anglers

Updated June 1 2023 - 6:12pm, first published May 31 2023 - 5:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christi Keith and Greg Barea about to release Christi's tagged hammerhead shark. Picture supplied
Christi Keith and Greg Barea about to release Christi's tagged hammerhead shark. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said there was not a lot that happened over the past weekend and earlier this week owing to westerly winds and dodgy ocean conditions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.