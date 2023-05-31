Fortune favours intrepid anglers

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said there was not a lot that happened over the past weekend and earlier this week owing to westerly winds and dodgy ocean conditions.
The local offshore scene saw very little action apart from quite a lot of locals heading south towards Victoria to hopefully intercept a few fish as they turn left at Wilsons Promontory and head up towards us.
The SBT annual migration run has well and truly started and already some amazing-sized 'barrels' pushing 100 kilograms have been landed down that way in recent weeks which has given crews the impetus to travel that far.
Closer to home, there have still been plenty of good snapper in between the swell and the wind that has earnt the ire and frustration of many boat crews.
While the swell was up, all the reds were loitering in close, with lots of action in the 15-to-30 metres depth range.
Some decent snapper to 4kg were caught mainly in the low-light periods.
Further offshore, those who braved conditions and fished around 60m depths found plenty of reds, black-spot pig fish and XL-sized morwong, all around 1-to-2kg - perfect for the table.
Again, these were suckers for jigs, cut baits and plastics fished under the bait schools, albeit the pods of bait are thinning markedly as winter approaches.
There have been plenty of kings around the Port islands and further south around Shellharbour and Minnamurra reefs and 'livies' were the preferred bait.
Beaches have fished excellently with plenty of tailor and salmon about.
Some of those big, greenback tailor that we mentioned last week, have surprised many anglers as to their 3kg-plus size.
Also, the numbers and prevalence of quality-sized mulloway have pleased many anglers - more than making up for the cold, numbing sessions.
Multiple customers have broken their 'cherry' on this iconic species over the past month, some even scoring multiple fish a session.
In recent years this was unheard of.
www.reeldealfishing.com.au
