For three generations Rob Seguna's family has supported the Dragons, through thick and thin as the saying goes.
Thing is, the super fan reckons, there's been too many "thin" times of late.
He knows the glory days of the 1950s and 1960s are long gone, unlikely to ever be repeated. But what galls him most is the club's propensity to repeat errors of the past.
Rob's frustration with the Red V hit fever-pitch on Wednesday when news former player and the man in pole position to replace dumped coach Anthony Griffin said "thanks, but no thanks".
"Who can blame Jason Ryles?" Rob asked.
"The club is in utter chaos, he hasn't coached a NRL team before and they want him as head coach? Seriously?"
"We've been there and done that," he said.
He's referring to the lacklustre coaching reigns of two former players turned coaches - Steve Price and Paul McGregor.
Despite Price's lengthy coaching apprenticeship in junior grades, he could not make the NRL transition. His two full seasons at the helm ended with the Dragons finishing ninth and 14th.
McGregor picked up where Price left off and endured his fair share of turbulent times before he was shown the door before the end of the 2020 season.
"Our Dragons are sitting on the table in last place and haven't played finals since 2018," Rob said.
"We have a need and want for somewhat of a rebuild of our team - a fresh start, and change in direction to once again play finals footy."
Rob is adamant an experienced coach is what his club needs - and he knows who: Shane Flanagan.
Flanagan spent a year on staff at the Dragons after a coaching overhaul following a disappointing 2019 season under McGregor when the team finished 15th.
But it's not that experience that resonates most with Rob.
"Flanagan transformed Cronulla when he became head coach at the back end of the 2010 season," Rob said.
"He put together one of the strongest rosters in the competition and led the Sharks to the top of the NRL table before going on to win the NRL premiership in 2016.
"He's a hard nut with the experience we need right now."
Rob's not shy about sharing his thoughts - with the board, in supporter groups on Facebook and on radio where he's known as "the Menai Dragon".
He knows not everyone's going to agree with him, and that's OK.
"Exactly where our Dragons are right now is the same situation Shane Flanagan took over at Cronulla.
"This is the head coach we need who understands what it takes to go from last to first on the table and successfully rebuild the club."
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
