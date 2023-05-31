Yeah, yeah, Queensland spirit and all that. You can't dismiss the Maroons resolve to get it done 26-18 on Wednesday night after losing a man to the sin-bin while trailing with 10 minutes left.
Throw in the fact Queensland had already lost Tom Gilbert to a dislocated shoulder early, and both Murray Tuilagi and Selwyn Cobbo couldn't see the game out either, it's one the Navy Blues should have got done.
In the end, errors cost them, and some of them long before they even took the field. In the wash-up, here are the five main takeaways from Origin I.
Brad Fittler did his dough on gambles
Billy Slater's gambles on debutant Reece Walsh and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow proved inspired. The former threw the final pass for two tries and the latter scored two, including the match-winner.
Fittler's all-ins fared worse. Most analyses of the NSW team selection focused on the selection Tevita Pangai jnr up front. It was pitched as an answer to Queensland 'bullying' the Blues in last year's decider, but despite Pangai's determined efforts in backfired.
The dust-ups many predicted didn't eventuate. The basic penalties that have plagued Pangai's game did, none more costly than an ill-advised offload deep in his own end that was the precursor to Selwyn Cobbo's second-half try.
It would be harsh if he were to be one-and-done, but there's no arena tougher than Origin.
Ditto Hudson Young. Like Pangai, he was brought into the team for his combative nature but gave away a silly penalty attempting a one-on-one strip - described as a "club play" by Fox Sports analyst Michael Ennis - and spilled the ball cold on one of his first touches.
He was subbed off in the 31th minute and didn't return. Without injury, it's not something you can typically afford for an edge back-rower in an Origin game.
Likewise, the each-way bet that was Nicho Hynes' selection on the bench effectively saw the Blues go 70 minutes with 16 men. You can't blame Hynes for that, the finger needs to be pointed elsewhere, which brings us to the next point.
NSW blew it at the selection table... again
Fittler's won series' as coach, convincingly even, but game-one selection is something he and his advisors have rarely gotten right.
Fittler and his brains trust elected not to go with two hookers, leaving Damien Cook out and opting to go with Hynes on the bench. In isolation, you'd be mad to question Hynes' selection given his form over the past 18 months, but it became clear the Blues didn't have a plan to get him into the game.
It's something the Blues have perennially stuffed up, basically since Craig Wing's last Origin in 2009. Selections of Josh Reynolds, Dylan Walker and Jamie Buhrer in the past preceded Fittler's time as coach. He did select Cody Walker at five-eighth for game one in 2019 only to bench him for a large stretch and drop him for game two.
There's every chance Hynes would have got even less time on the field, if any, had Tom Trbojevic not copped a concussion with 10 minutes to go.
"There was always the option at hooker, but I thought Api was doing a good job there and having someone versatile there, you've got to wait for an outside back to get injured and having to be there when Tom got category one," Fittler said post-game.
Fittler will have to consider either leaving him out for game two, or selecting him at the expense of Jarome Luai in the No. 6. Both would be big calls, and Luai didn't play poorly enough to be dropped, but can the Blues win game two with the same set-up given the each-way bet for game one came up empty?
Damien Cook has to come into calculations for game two
It was another of Fittler's selection gambles, and Api Koroisau wasn't bad by any stretch. He had no problem going the 80-minute distance, but it was a very slow game by Origin standards. It was stop-start and punctuated by the whistle of Ashley Klein.
It had all the Origin theatre, but it played out like a club game, albeit a very good one.
The one period where the pace did pick up to a characteristically Origin clip was leading into halftime. Cook's running out dummy-half would have been the stuff of nightmares for tired Queensland forwards out on their feet, instead the Blues let them off the hook by going sideways.
Cook would straighten them up and, with the speed of the contest typically increasing as series' go on, he'd have to be in the selection frame for Suncorp. A two-hooker rotation would cause a lot more headaches for the Maroons than a utility player riding the pine until the final 10 minutes.
Part of the Hynes selection rationale was that he could come on as an extra ball-player in the middle of the field, but the Blues had already gone with Koroisau at hooker, had Isaah Yeo at lock, and Cam Murray on the bench - the best two ball-playing middles in the game.
Given how the Blues attack functioned, it already looked like a case of too many cooks. Perhaps it was a case of one too few.
The Nathan Cleary questions remains yet to be answered
Cleary's the best halfback - arguably best player period - currently plying his trade in the game. It's almost unfair that that is the standard we hold him to.
You can't lay the entire blame for the loss at his feet, but halfbacks own results. When you have a lead against a team of 12 men with 10 minutes to go, the great Origin halves have typically get their side home.
One who almost certainly would have, eighth Immortal Andrew Johns, described the attack Cleary was the architect of as "terrible" in the aftermath.
There were the supposedly all-important Panthers combinations all over the park, yet the Blues played like they'd only met an hour before kickoff.
"It didn't look that smooth and we got to the front, got a restart and then from there it just went downhill," Fittler said.
"I thought in the last 10 minutes we didn't handle it very well at all, especially when they were down to 12 and I'll go back and look at how that all happened."
Cleary kicked assuredly, landed it on a dime most of the night, but everything halves typically need in their favour, he had.
He was surrounded by club teammates, the Blues had 54 per cent possession, 66 per cent of field position, were on the right side of an 8-6 penalty count and the Maroons finished with a Ben Hunt-David Fifita centre pairing due to injuries and a sin-binning.
Cleary already has a Hall-of-Fame resume at 25. He'll probably have enough for two by the time he's done. But if Origin really is the proving ground for all-time great halves, he has a bit to do.
Orchestrating an upset win over the Maroons with the series on the line in a few weeks' time would be a start. Given how rarely he produces two average games in a row, you'd be unwise to bet the house against it.
It looked it, but it wasn't really close
It should be the biggest concern for the Blues and Fittler.
It will go down in Maroons folklore for all the hurdles they overcame, but this was not an Origin epic. It was riddled with mistakes and penalties and the pace was stop-start. Queensland would have been no chance in a typical Origin game.
NSW orchestrated one try, Luai's tip-on for Liam Martin. One came when the Maroons fumbled a kick and Koroisau benefitted from an officiating howler to score off a knock-on.
The decision to deny Tyson Frizell a try was a 50-50, but the Blues didn't ask enough questions despite having the bulk of everything.
Queensland scored twice on their first two, and as it turned out only, trips to the Blues end in the first half. All bar Lindsay Collins dropping it cold after a Daly Cherry-Evans 40-20 (and boy didn't he atone), the Maroons turned field position into points.
They'll only get better for game two. The Blues will need to, and will immediately when Latrell Mitchell comes back in. They've got a bit more to work out beyond that.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.